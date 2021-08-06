Best Buy DVD Prices (June 8th - 10th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 8th - 10th, 2021)
Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $99.99
- - -
Assault On VA-33 $12.99
The Unhealer $13.99
Becoming Evil: Serial Killers Of The Old West $11.99
Sesame Street: Cool Counting Collection $11.99
Flashback $13.99
Life At The Waterhole $17.99
Roux The Day: A Gourmet Detective Mysery $11.99
The Winter Lake $7.99
The Stylist $13.99
City Of Lies $13.99
Republic Z $13.99
The Good Traitor $11.99
Baphomet $9.99
- - -
Jean-Claude Van Damm: 8-Movie Collection $13.99
Problem Child: Double Feaure $8.99
Bruce Willis: 8-Movie Collection $13.99
- - -
The Critic: The Complete Series $17.99
MacGyver: Season 4 (reboot) $22.99
Murder She Wrote: The Complete Series $98.99
There you go. Curous about "The Critic" re-release - is this Mill Creek?
