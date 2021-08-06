Best Buy DVD Prices (June 8th - 10th, 2021)

Indiana Jones: 4-Movie Collection

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $99.99



- - -



Assault On VA-33 $12.99



The Unhealer $13.99



Becoming Evil: Serial Killers Of The Old West $11.99



Sesame Street: Cool Counting Collection $11.99



Flashback $13.99



Life At The Waterhole $17.99



Roux The Day: A Gourmet Detective Mysery $11.99



The Winter Lake $7.99



The Stylist $13.99



City Of Lies $13.99



Republic Z $13.99



The Good Traitor $11.99



Baphomet $9.99



- - -



Jean-Claude Van Damm: 8-Movie Collection $13.99

Problem Child: Double Feaure $8.99

Bruce Willis: 8-Movie Collection $13.99



- - -



The Critic: The Complete Series $17.99

MacGyver: Season 4 (reboot) $22.99

Murder She Wrote: The Complete Series $98.99







There you go. Curous about "The Critic" re-release - is this Mill Creek?