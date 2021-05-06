Target DVD Prices (June 6th - 12th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (June 6th - 12th, 2021)
Terminator 2 & Total Recall: Double Feature
* Exclusive steelbook (with lenticular slipcase); BD/DC combo $29.99
06/04
"Maroon 5 - Jordi" with two exclusive bonus tracks $11.99
"AFL - Bodies" with exclusive patch $11.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Nothing for me this week. Looking at the broader image; this month has only a few titles I want or wish.
