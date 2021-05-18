Best Buy DVD Prices (May 18th - 20th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (May 18th - 20th, 2021)
Raya: The Last Dragon
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo set $34.99
Raya: The Last Dragon $19.99
The Seventh Day $13.99
Son $19.99
Tom & Jerry: The Movie $22.99
Enhanced $13.99
Above Suspicion $13.99
Hunted $13.99
Big News From Grand Rock $19.99
2149: The Aftermath $9.99
The Father $17.99
PBS Kids: 15 Sport Stores $5.99
The Alienist: Angel Of Darkness $19.99
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season One $22.99
Rugrats: The Complete Series $49.99
Beverly Hills 90210: The Ultimate Collection $119.99
Yellowstone: The First Three Season $49.99
I've taken notice of a change. Their website used to be a hassle to find the DVD version. Now it's up front with Blu-Rays.
Talking out loud.
