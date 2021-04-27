Best Buy DVD Prices (April 27th - 29th, 2021)

Vanquish $13.99



Race To Witch Mountain $2.99 (remake)

Spy $2.99

Live Die Repeat $3.99

The Foreigner $3.99

Dracula Untold $3.99

The Last Dragon $3.99

Nanny McPhee: 2 Movie Family Fun Pack $3.99

Iron Giant: Signature Edition $3.99

Space Jam: Director's Cut (full screen) $3.99

The Girl On The Train $3.99

XXX: Special Edition $3.99

Flushed Away $3.99

The Wind $3.99

Dumb And Dumber $3.99

Big Daddy $3.99

The Return Of The Living Dead $3.99

2 Guns $3.99

Non-Stop $3.99

Dirty Dancing: Ultimate Edition $3.99

(additional titles on sale in stores)



The Looney Tunes Show: Season One Vol. 2 $3.99

Looney Tunes: Center Stage Vol. 2 $3.99







