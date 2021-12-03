DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > DVD Bargains
Reload this Page >

Target DVD Prices (March 14th - 20th, 2021)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Bargains Post and Discuss DVD Related Bargains including DVD Clubs

Target DVD Prices (March 14th - 20th, 2021)

   
Old 03-12-21, 08:44 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,698
Likes: 0
Received 14 Likes on 14 Posts
Target DVD Prices (March 14th - 20th, 2021)
Don't Tell A Soul $ price on Sunday morning

Promising Young Woman $ price on Sunday morning

Songbird $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

Ice Age: The Great Eggscape $3.50
The Lorax (animated) $6.99
Horton Hears A Who (animated) $6.99
Hop $7.00
Rise Guardians $7.00
The Croods $7.00
Baby Boss $7.00
It's The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown $10.49
Alvin And The Chippendales: 4 Movie Collection $12.60
(additional titles on sale in stores)

- - -

available 3/19

"Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore" exclusive vinyl $26.99
"Lana Del Ray - Chemtrails Over The Country Club" exclusive vinyl $34.99



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


There you go. Kinda curious about "Promising Young Woman".
JohnIan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.