Target DVD Prices (March 14th - 20th, 2021)
Target DVD Prices (March 14th - 20th, 2021)
Don't Tell A Soul $ price on Sunday morning
Promising Young Woman $ price on Sunday morning
Songbird $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Ice Age: The Great Eggscape $3.50
The Lorax (animated) $6.99
Horton Hears A Who (animated) $6.99
Hop $7.00
Rise Guardians $7.00
The Croods $7.00
Baby Boss $7.00
It's The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown $10.49
Alvin And The Chippendales: 4 Movie Collection $12.60
(additional titles on sale in stores)
- - -
available 3/19
"Chris Cornell - No One Sings Like You Anymore" exclusive vinyl $26.99
"Lana Del Ray - Chemtrails Over The Country Club" exclusive vinyl $34.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
There you go. Kinda curious about "Promising Young Woman".
