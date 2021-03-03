Best Buy DVD Prices (March 2nd - 4th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (March 2nd - 4th, 2021)
Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Mulan (1998) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
The Arrival (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
- - -
Monster Hunter $22.99
Half Brothers $17.99
Rent-A-Pal $13.99
400 Bullets $13.99
Crazy Samurai: 400 Vs. 1 $14.99
Fatale $22.99
- - -
The Croods: A New Age $17.99
- - -
Robots $2.99
MegaMind $3.99
What's Love Got To Do With It? $4.99
He Named Me Malala $7.99
The Iron Lady $7.99
Echo Boomers $7.99
Norma Rae $7.99
He Named Me Mal $7.99
Queen Of The Desert $11.99
Saint Judy $13.99
The Immortal Lifes Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99
- - -
Power: The Complete Series $59.99
The Office: The Complete Series $54.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
Bone: The Complete Series $49.99
Angel: The Complete Series $32.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
Lost In Space (classic): The Complete Series $22.99
The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99
That's it for this week.
