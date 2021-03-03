Best Buy DVD Prices (March 2nd - 4th, 2021)

Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Mulan (1998) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99



The Arrival (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99



- - -



Monster Hunter $22.99



Half Brothers $17.99



Rent-A-Pal $13.99



400 Bullets $13.99



Crazy Samurai: 400 Vs. 1 $14.99



Fatale $22.99



- - -



The Croods: A New Age $17.99



- - -



Robots $2.99

MegaMind $3.99

What's Love Got To Do With It? $4.99

He Named Me Malala $7.99

The Iron Lady $7.99

Echo Boomers $7.99

Norma Rae $7.99

He Named Me Mal $7.99

Queen Of The Desert $11.99

Saint Judy $13.99

The Immortal Lifes Of Henrietta Lacks $14.99



- - -



Power: The Complete Series $59.99

The Office: The Complete Series $54.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99

Bone: The Complete Series $49.99

Angel: The Complete Series $32.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

MASH: The Complete Series $49.99

Lost In Space (classic): The Complete Series $22.99

The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99







That's it for this week.