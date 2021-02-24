Best Buy DVD Prices (February 23rd - 25th, 2021)

Mulan (2020) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Men In Black Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Edition (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available now)

* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $224.99



The Arrival (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99



- - -



Wrong Turn (2021) $13.99



The Croods: A New Age $17.99



From Dusk Till Dawn: Collection $12.99



Centigrade $13.99



- - -



Tombstone $2.99

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99

Rookie Of The Year $2.99

The Haunted Mansion $2.99

The Little Rascals $3.99

Iron Giant $3.99

The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99

Medicine Man $3.99

The A-Team (2010) $3.99

Silver Screen Series: Vol 5 $3.99

The Departed $3.99

Deepwater Horizon $3.99

Safe Haven $3.99

Running Scared $3.99

Patriot Day $3.9

The Bucket List $3.99

Silver Screen Romances: 8 Movie Collection $3.99

Space Jam $3.99

Geostrom $3.99

Mile 22 $3.99

Beauty And The Beast (2014) $3.99

Looper $3.99

Gettysburg $3.99

Jetsons: The Movie $3.99

Trolls Holiday $3.99

Babe $3.99

Barbie: 10 Movie Classic Princess Collection $22.99



- - -



Girls und Panzer: TV Collection $3.99

How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99

Lost In Space: The Complete Series $19.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99

The Office: The Complete Series $54.99

The Jesse Stone: Movie Collection $37.99

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series $59.99







Still better deals than, Target. Enjoy.