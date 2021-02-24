Best Buy DVD Prices (February 23rd - 25th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 23rd - 25th, 2021)
Mulan (2020) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99
Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Men In Black Trilogy: 20th Anniversary Edition (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available now)
* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $224.99
The Arrival (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
- - -
Wrong Turn (2021) $13.99
The Croods: A New Age $17.99
From Dusk Till Dawn: Collection $12.99
Centigrade $13.99
- - -
Tombstone $2.99
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
Rookie Of The Year $2.99
The Haunted Mansion $2.99
The Little Rascals $3.99
Iron Giant $3.99
The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
The A-Team (2010) $3.99
Silver Screen Series: Vol 5 $3.99
The Departed $3.99
Deepwater Horizon $3.99
Safe Haven $3.99
Running Scared $3.99
Patriot Day $3.9
The Bucket List $3.99
Silver Screen Romances: 8 Movie Collection $3.99
Space Jam $3.99
Geostrom $3.99
Mile 22 $3.99
Beauty And The Beast (2014) $3.99
Looper $3.99
Gettysburg $3.99
Jetsons: The Movie $3.99
Trolls Holiday $3.99
Babe $3.99
Barbie: 10 Movie Classic Princess Collection $22.99
- - -
Girls und Panzer: TV Collection $3.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $32.99
Lost In Space: The Complete Series $19.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
The Office: The Complete Series $54.99
The Jesse Stone: Movie Collection $37.99
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series $59.99
Still better deals than, Target. Enjoy.
