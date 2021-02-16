Best Buy DVD Prices (February 16th - 18th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 16th - 18th, 2021)
Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $32.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Jaws (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
Mulan (2020) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available now)
* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $229.99
- - -
Horizon Line $17.99
The Swordman $14.99
Fear Of Rain $13.99
The Informer (2020) $13.99
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee $13.99
- - -
Tombstone $2.99
O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
Robots $2.99
The Haunted Mansion $2.99
Flush Away $3.99
The Jetsons: The Movie $3.99
Kick-Ass 2 $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99
The Wall $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
Antz $3.99
The Outlaw Josey Wales $3.99
Megamind $3.99
Cannonball Run $3.99
The Great Wall $3.99
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: Explore The Outdoors $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead $3.99
47 Meters Down $3.99
Gettysburg $3.99
Space Jam $3.99
The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99
Idendity Thieft $3.99
A Million Way To Die In The West $3.99
The Sandlot $4.99
(additional titles in stores)
- - -
Lovecraft Country: The Complete First Season $24.99
The Munsters: The Complete Series $16.99
The Office: The Complete Series $44.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $39.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $32.99
The Jesse Stone: Movie Collection $39.99
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series $54.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
Lost In Space: The Complete Series $22.99
The American: The Complete Series $24.99
Angel: The Complete Series $32.99
Indeed. Once again this week, better offers than Target.
