Best Buy DVD Prices (February 9th - 11th, 2021)

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available now)

* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $229.99



Jaws (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $17.99



1917 (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $17.99



Frozen (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Mulan (1998) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



Toy Story 3 (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



- - -



Freaky $22.99



Wander Darkly $13.99



Greenland $19.99



- - -



Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99

O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99

ProStar: Slam Dunking With The Air Man $2.99

Prince Of Persia $2.99

Tombstone $2.99

Wind River $3.99

The Wall $3.99

Black Ass/Blow $3.99

Misconduct $3.99

PBS Kids: 20 Furry Tales $3.99

The Great Wall $3.99

Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99

Zero Dark Thirty $3.99

Kidnapped $3.99

The Interviewer $3.99

Batteries Not Include $3.99

Gatchaman: The Movie $3.99

Kickboxer: Retaliation $3.99

The Foreigner $3.99

Little Rascals (1994) $3.99

After Earth $3.99

The Verdict $3.99

The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99

Any Given Sunday $3.99

Captain Ron $3.99

Paul $3.99

(additional titles in stores)



- - -



How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99

Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99

Bones: The Complete Series $49.99

MASH: The Complete Series $49.99

The American: The Complete Series $24.99

Lost In Space: The Complete Series $22.99

The Jesse Stone: 9 Movie Collection $39.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99

The Real Ghostbusters: Volume 1 - 10 set $44.99

Narcos: 4 Season Collection $22.99

The Twilight Zone: Season Two (reboot) $24.99

Angel: The Complete Series $34.99







There you go.