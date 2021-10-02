Best Buy DVD Prices (February 9th - 11th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,682
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 13 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 9th - 11th, 2021)
Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (available now)
* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $229.99
Jaws (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $17.99
1917 (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $17.99
Frozen (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Mulan (1998) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Toy Story 3 (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Freaky $22.99
Wander Darkly $13.99
Greenland $19.99
- - -
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
ProStar: Slam Dunking With The Air Man $2.99
Prince Of Persia $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Wind River $3.99
The Wall $3.99
Black Ass/Blow $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
PBS Kids: 20 Furry Tales $3.99
The Great Wall $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99
Zero Dark Thirty $3.99
Kidnapped $3.99
The Interviewer $3.99
Batteries Not Include $3.99
Gatchaman: The Movie $3.99
Kickboxer: Retaliation $3.99
The Foreigner $3.99
Little Rascals (1994) $3.99
After Earth $3.99
The Verdict $3.99
The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99
Any Given Sunday $3.99
Captain Ron $3.99
Paul $3.99
(additional titles in stores)
- - -
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
The American: The Complete Series $24.99
Lost In Space: The Complete Series $22.99
The Jesse Stone: 9 Movie Collection $39.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
The Real Ghostbusters: Volume 1 - 10 set $44.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $22.99
The Twilight Zone: Season Two (reboot) $24.99
Angel: The Complete Series $34.99
There you go.
* Exclusive box set; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $229.99
Jaws (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $17.99
1917 (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $17.99
Frozen (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Beauty And The Beast (1991) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Beauty And The Beast (2017) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Mulan (1998) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Toy Story 3 (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Freaky $22.99
Wander Darkly $13.99
Greenland $19.99
- - -
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $2.99
O' Brother, Where Art Thou? $2.99
ProStar: Slam Dunking With The Air Man $2.99
Prince Of Persia $2.99
Tombstone $2.99
Wind River $3.99
The Wall $3.99
Black Ass/Blow $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
PBS Kids: 20 Furry Tales $3.99
The Great Wall $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen/White House Down: Double Feature $3.99
Zero Dark Thirty $3.99
Kidnapped $3.99
The Interviewer $3.99
Batteries Not Include $3.99
Gatchaman: The Movie $3.99
Kickboxer: Retaliation $3.99
The Foreigner $3.99
Little Rascals (1994) $3.99
After Earth $3.99
The Verdict $3.99
The Three Stooges: 6 Movie Set $3.99
Any Given Sunday $3.99
Captain Ron $3.99
Paul $3.99
(additional titles in stores)
- - -
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99
Sons Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
The American: The Complete Series $24.99
Lost In Space: The Complete Series $22.99
The Jesse Stone: 9 Movie Collection $39.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
The Real Ghostbusters: Volume 1 - 10 set $44.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $22.99
The Twilight Zone: Season Two (reboot) $24.99
Angel: The Complete Series $34.99
There you go.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off