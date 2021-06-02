Target DVD Prices (February 7th - 13th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,679
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 13 Posts
Target DVD Prices (February 7th - 13th, 2021)
The Little Prince (animated) $ price on Sunday morning
Greenland $ price on Sunday morning
Wander Darkly $ price on Sunday morning
Freaky $17.99
Hero Elementary: Sparks' Crew Pet Rescue $6.99
- - -
BONGO on movies and games (board and video); excludes new releases and pre-orders; must be on the same receipt
- - -
Vinyls available now
"Bob Marley - Exodus" exclusive vinyl $39.99
"Boyz II Men Legacy - The Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $27.99
"Jimi Hendrix - Live At Winterland" exclusive vinyl $17.99
"John Coltrane - A Love Supreme" exclusive vinyl $24.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I am curious about "Freaky". Might blind buy it... but not from here.
Greenland $ price on Sunday morning
Wander Darkly $ price on Sunday morning
Freaky $17.99
Hero Elementary: Sparks' Crew Pet Rescue $6.99
- - -
BONGO on movies and games (board and video); excludes new releases and pre-orders; must be on the same receipt
- - -
Vinyls available now
"Bob Marley - Exodus" exclusive vinyl $39.99
"Boyz II Men Legacy - The Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl $27.99
"Jimi Hendrix - Live At Winterland" exclusive vinyl $17.99
"John Coltrane - A Love Supreme" exclusive vinyl $24.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I am curious about "Freaky". Might blind buy it... but not from here.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off