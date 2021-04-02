Best Buy DVD Prices (February 2nd - 4th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (February 2nd - 4th, 2021)
Mulan (live action) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $26.99
Frozen (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $26.99
- - -
Breach $12.99
Let Him Go $22.99
Host $9.99
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters $13.99
Tesla $13.99
Wild Mountain Thyme $17.99
A Man Called Adam $9.99
Night Shift (2020) $17.99
Freaky $22.99
The Clearing $19.99
- - -
Zero Dark Thirty $3.99
Wind River $3.99
Cannonball Run $3.99
Wonder $3.99
Brave Little Toaster $3.99
Big Daddy $3.99
Idiocracy $3.99
Return Of The Living Dead: Special Edition $3.99
Hostiles $3.99
Six Days, Seven Nights $3.99
Black Mass/Blow: 2 Film Collection $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Captain Ron $3.99
The Outlaw Joesy Wale $3.99
Live Die Repeat $3.99
Seabiscut $3.99
Silver Sceen Romances: 8 Movie Collection $3.99
The Verdict $3.99
Goodfellas/Departed: 2 Film Collection $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babystitter Is Dead $3.99
Westworld (movie) $3.99
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Onward $14.99
- - -
42 $3.99
Mo' Better Blues $3.99
The Color Purple $5.99
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Too? $7.99
Love Jones $9.99
Black Panter $12.99
The Best Man/The Best Man Holiday: Double Feature $13.99
(additional Black History month titles on sale in store)
- - -
Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In: The Complete Series $98.99
One Piece: Collection 24 $27.99
The Spectacular Spider-Man: The Complete Series $19.99
The Fresh Pince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series $57.99
Son Of Anarchy: The Complete Series $34.99
Friends: The Complete Series $64.99
Bones: The Complete Series $49.99
How I Met Your Mother: The Complete Series $34.99
The Americans: The Complete Series $24.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
Lost In Space: The Complete Series (as I understand, minus extras) $21.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99
MASH: The Complete Series $49.99
A decent selection. There you go.
