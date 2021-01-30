Target DVD Prices (January 31st - February 6th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,676
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 13 Posts
Target DVD Prices (January 31st - February 6th, 2021)
Fifty Shades Trilogy
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $39.99
Do The Right Thing
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Wild Mountain Thyme $14.99
- - -
Available 2/5
"Foo Fighters - Medicine At Mightnight" exclusive litho and cover vinyl $19.99
(unsure if this exclusive is also available on CD $11.99)
"Stevie Wonder - Number 1s" exclusive vinyl set $27.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Breach". There you go.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $39.99
Do The Right Thing
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Wild Mountain Thyme $14.99
- - -
Available 2/5
"Foo Fighters - Medicine At Mightnight" exclusive litho and cover vinyl $19.99
(unsure if this exclusive is also available on CD $11.99)
"Stevie Wonder - Number 1s" exclusive vinyl set $27.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Breach". There you go.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off