Target DVD Prices (January 31st - February 6th, 2021)

Fifty Shades Trilogy

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $39.99



Do The Right Thing

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



- - -



Wild Mountain Thyme $14.99



- - -



Available 2/5



"Foo Fighters - Medicine At Mightnight" exclusive litho and cover vinyl $19.99

(unsure if this exclusive is also available on CD $11.99)



"Stevie Wonder - Number 1s" exclusive vinyl set $27.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





No listing for "Breach". There you go.