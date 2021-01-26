Best Buy DVD Prices (January 26th - 28th, 2021)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,672
Likes: 0
Received 13 Likes on 13 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 26th - 28th, 2021)
Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
* Exclusive figurine; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
- - -
Synchronic $14.99
Come Play $17.99
Born A Champion $13.99
Fatman $12.99
- - -
The Iron Giant $3.99
The Expendibles: Triple Feature $3.99
Looper $3.99
The Brave Little Toaster $3.99
Mrs. Doubtfire $3.99
Four Christmases $3.99
Live Die Repeat $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
The Devil Wears Prada $3.99
Power Rangers $3.99 (2017)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie $3.99
Spy $3.99
Sicario $3.99
Super Mario Brothers $3.99
Dumb And Dumber To $3.99
Live By Night $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
Salt: Unrated $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Cinderella: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
Beatuty And The Beast: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Snowpiecer: The Complete First Season $19.99
Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season $24.99
Loony Tunes: Season One, Vol 2 $3.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $21..99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $32.99
This is interesting - the store is having more sale items than Target.
* Exclusive figurine; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99
- - -
Synchronic $14.99
Come Play $17.99
Born A Champion $13.99
Fatman $12.99
- - -
The Iron Giant $3.99
The Expendibles: Triple Feature $3.99
Looper $3.99
The Brave Little Toaster $3.99
Mrs. Doubtfire $3.99
Four Christmases $3.99
Live Die Repeat $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
The Devil Wears Prada $3.99
Power Rangers $3.99 (2017)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie $3.99
Spy $3.99
Sicario $3.99
Super Mario Brothers $3.99
Dumb And Dumber To $3.99
Live By Night $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
Salt: Unrated $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Cinderella: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
Beatuty And The Beast: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Snowpiecer: The Complete First Season $19.99
Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season $24.99
Loony Tunes: Season One, Vol 2 $3.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $21..99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $32.99
This is interesting - the store is having more sale items than Target.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off