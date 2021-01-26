DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (January 26th - 28th, 2021)

Best Buy DVD Prices (January 26th - 28th, 2021)

   
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 26th - 28th, 2021)
Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
* Exclusive figurine; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $32.99

- - -

Synchronic $14.99

Come Play $17.99

Born A Champion $13.99

Fatman $12.99

- - -

The Iron Giant $3.99
The Expendibles: Triple Feature $3.99
Looper $3.99
The Brave Little Toaster $3.99
Mrs. Doubtfire $3.99
Four Christmases $3.99
Live Die Repeat $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
The Devil Wears Prada $3.99
Power Rangers $3.99 (2017)
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie $3.99
Spy $3.99
Sicario $3.99
Super Mario Brothers $3.99
Dumb And Dumber To $3.99
Live By Night $3.99
Misconduct $3.99
Medicine Man $3.99
Salt: Unrated $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Cinderella: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
Beatuty And The Beast: 2 Movie Collection $13.99
(additional titles in store)

- - -

Snowpiecer: The Complete First Season $19.99
Doom Patrol: The Complete Second Season $24.99
Loony Tunes: Season One, Vol 2 $3.99
Narcos: 4 Season Collection $21..99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $32.99



This is interesting - the store is having more sale items than Target.
