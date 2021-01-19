DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (January 19th - 21st, 2021)

Best Buy DVD Prices (January 19th - 21st, 2021)

   
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 19th - 21st, 2021)
Dreamland $13.99

Max Cloud $14.99

Spacewalker $19.99

Dead Reckoning $11.99

The Cleansing Hour $13.99

Wander $10.99

The Kid Detective $14.99

Army Of One $11.99

The Climb $17.99

Action Man: Space War $2.99
Beaches $3.99
My Big Fat Greek Wendigo $3.99
The Expendible: Triple Feature $3.99
Looper $3.99
Four Christmases $3.99
Miss Doubtfire $3.99
The Spy Who Dumped Me $3.99
When A Man Loves A Woman $3.99
47 Meters Down $3.99
Super Mario Brothers $3.99
Crazy/Beautiful $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99
Sicario $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99
Happy Feet Two $3.99
Live Die Repeat $3.99
We Are Your Friends $3.99
Under The Tuscan Sun $3.99
The Green Hornet $3.99
42 $3.99
Troll Holiday $3.99
Nanny McPhee: 2 Movie Family Fun Pack $3.99
(additional titles on sale in store)

Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Comedy Favorites: 4 Film Collection $8.99

Narcos: 4 Seasons Collection $21.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99



There you go. If you haven't, "Crazy/Beautiful" is a solid flick and the price is nice.
