Best Buy DVD Prices (January 12th - 14th, 2021)
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 12th - 14th, 2021)
Buried Alive $9.99
Thursday $9.99
Lena & Snowball $9.99
Bright Hill Road $11.99
Jungleland $12.99
Stained $13.99
Lupin III: The First $13.99
Parallel $13.99
WWE 24: The Best Of 2020 $14.99
American Dream $13.99
Skylines $13.99
Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes $13.99
It Cuts Deep $19.99
- - -
Ant-Man $12.99
Ant-Man And The Wasp $12.99
Avengers $12.99
Avengers: Age Of Ultron $12.99
Avengers: Endgame $12.99
Avengers: Infinity War $12.99
Blank Panther $12.99
Captain American: Civil War $12.99
Captain American: The First Avenger $12.99
Captain American: The Winter Soldier $12.99
Captain Marvel $12.99
Dr. Strange $12.99
Guardians Of The Galaxy $12.99
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 $12.99
Iron Man 3 $12.99
Thor $12.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
Beetlejuice $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Homefront $3.99
Space Jam $3.99
Taxi $3.99
The Bucket List $3.99
MegaMind $3.99
Now You See Me $3.99
Wonder $3.99
The Assignment $3.99
Super Mario Brothers $3.99
Monty Python's The Meaning Of Life $3.99
The Goonies $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead $3.99
A Royal Christmas $3.99
Four Christmases $3.99
Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever $3.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
Echo Boomers $9.99
- - -
Manifest: The Complete Second Season $27.99
Legacies: The Complete Second Season $27.99
The Twilight Zone: Season Two (reboot) $24.99
Yellowstone: First Three Seasons set $68.99
Spongbob Squarepants: The Complete Twelfth Season $11.99
Cobra Kai: Season 1 And 2 $14.99
Fraggle Rock: The Complete Series $22.99
Justify: The Complete Series $34.99
The Office: The Complete Series $47.99
Narco: 4 Season Collection $22.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $39.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
"Homefront" was a blind buy last year - that was a solid flick. There you go.
