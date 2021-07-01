Best Buy DVD Prices (January 5th - 7th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (January 5th - 7th, 2020)
Forrest Gump (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $22.99
Arrival (2016) (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $22.99
47 Roin (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $13.99
- - -
Love And Monsters $22.99
12 Hour Shift $17.99
Nature: Santa's Wild Home $17.99
Recon $17.99
From The Depth $9.99
The Facility $11.99 (not that movie)
Sweet Pain $13.99
Little Historians: Our Founding Fathers $17.99
Cupid $13.99
A Tendancy To Suck $13.99
Sorry I Killed You $11.99
- - -
The Departed $3.99
Robin Hood: Unrated $3.99
Inception $3.99
The Interview $3.99
Trancendence $3.99
Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99
Power Rangers $3.99 (2017)
Geostorm $3.99
The Expendables 2 $3.99
Black Mass/Blow: 2 Film Collection $3.99
Penguins Of Madagascar $3.99
The Horse Whisper $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead $3.99
2012 $3.99
Land Of The Lost $3.99
Idiocracy $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Gangster Squad $3.99
Beaches $3.99
Olympus Has Fallen $3.99
Caddyshack: 30th Anniversary $3.99
Spy $3.99
The Jetsons: The Movie $3.99
The Book Of Daniel $3.99
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Girl's Night In: 5 Movie Collection $19.99
- - -
The 100: The Seventh And Final Season $34.99
Groundhog Dave: Season 1 $17.99
Vera: Set 10 $39.99
One Piece: Season Ten - Voyage Four $34.99
Nature: Santa's Wild Home $17.99
Nature: Pandas - Born To Be Wild $17.99
Masterpiece: Elizabeth Is Missing $17.99
PBS Kids: 20 Music Tales $3.99
The Office: The Complete Series $47.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99
Narco: 4 Season Collection $21.99
There you go.
