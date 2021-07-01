Best Buy DVD Prices (January 5th - 7th, 2020)

Forrest Gump (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $22.99



Arrival (2016) (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $22.99



47 Roin (available now)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $13.99



- - -



Love And Monsters $22.99



12 Hour Shift $17.99



Nature: Santa's Wild Home $17.99



Recon $17.99



From The Depth $9.99



The Facility $11.99 (not that movie)



Sweet Pain $13.99



Little Historians: Our Founding Fathers $17.99



Cupid $13.99



A Tendancy To Suck $13.99



Sorry I Killed You $11.99



- - -



The Departed $3.99

Robin Hood: Unrated $3.99

Inception $3.99

The Interview $3.99

Trancendence $3.99

Beetlejuice: 20th Anniversary $3.99

Power Rangers $3.99 (2017)

Geostorm $3.99

The Expendables 2 $3.99

Black Mass/Blow: 2 Film Collection $3.99

Penguins Of Madagascar $3.99

The Horse Whisper $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter's Dead $3.99

2012 $3.99

Land Of The Lost $3.99

Idiocracy $3.99

Three Amigos $3.99

Gangster Squad $3.99

Beaches $3.99

Olympus Has Fallen $3.99

Caddyshack: 30th Anniversary $3.99

Spy $3.99

The Jetsons: The Movie $3.99

The Book Of Daniel $3.99

(additional titles in store)



- - -



Girl's Night In: 5 Movie Collection $19.99



- - -



The 100: The Seventh And Final Season $34.99

Groundhog Dave: Season 1 $17.99

Vera: Set 10 $39.99

One Piece: Season Ten - Voyage Four $34.99

Nature: Santa's Wild Home $17.99

Nature: Pandas - Born To Be Wild $17.99

Masterpiece: Elizabeth Is Missing $17.99

PBS Kids: 20 Music Tales $3.99

The Office: The Complete Series $47.99

Schitt's Creek: The Complete Series $39.99

Narco: 4 Season Collection $21.99







There you go.