Target DVD Prices (January 3rd - 9th, 2020)

Love And Monsters $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



Available 1/5



"Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album" exclusive bonus tracks $15.99

"Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album" exclusive bonus tracks and clouded vinyl $39.99

"Boys II Men - Legacy" exclusive color vinyl $27.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





Not much going on so far, sales. By the way, this is the month and year where "Johnny Mnemonic" (1995) takes place.