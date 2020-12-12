Target DVD Prices (December 13th - 19th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (December 13th - 19th, 2020)
Tenet $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
there is an offer for 20% off select titles, but only through their store app.
- - -
Yellowstone: Season 3 $19.99
Yellowstone: Season 1 - 3 set $44.99
- - -
"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Another week of 'meh'.
- - -
