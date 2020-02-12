Best Buy DVD Prices (December 1st - 3rd, 2020)

Lord Of The Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy - Extended/Theatrcial

* Exclusive steelbook collection; 4k BD/BD combo $119.99



The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy - Extended/Theatrcial

* Exclusive steelbook collection; 4k BD/BD combo $119.99



Arrival

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99



Chernobyl

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $39.99



- - -



Pitch Pefect 3 $1.99

The Nut Job $2.99

Bad Moms $3.99

Glass $3.99

Escape From Pretoria $3.99

Haunt $3.99

Green Book $3.99

Playmobil: The Movie $3.99

Finding Steve McQueen $3.99

Fifty Shades Freed $3.99

Marry Madagascar $3.99

The Fate Of The Furious $3.99

Stratton $3.99

Good Boys $4.99

Harriet $4.99

The House With A Clock In Its Wall $4.99

Hustler $4.99

Halloween (2019) $4.99

Wish Upon A Unicorn $4.99

1917 $5.99

The Invisible Man $5.99

Abominable $5.99

The Gentlemen $5.99

American Pie: Girls' Rules $5.9

The Hunt $5.99

The Turning $5.99

Cats (2019, non-winking anus edition) $5.99

The Addams Family (2019) $5.99

Yesterday $5.99

Tremors: Shieker Island $5.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



Illumination: 9 Mini-Movie Collection $2.99

Dr. Who: The Animated Collection $7.99

Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99

Pitch Perfect: 3 Movie Collection $8.99

How To Train Your Dragon: 3 Movie Collection $12.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



- - -



Ballers: Season 5 $10.99

The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1 $12.99

Curb Your Enthuasiam: Season 10 $12.99

Succession: Season 2 $12.99







This feels like their Black Friday offerings. The only one I have interest in is "Finding Steve McQueen".