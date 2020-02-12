Best Buy DVD Prices (December 1st - 3rd, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (December 1st - 3rd, 2020)
Lord Of The Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy - Extended/Theatrcial
* Exclusive steelbook collection; 4k BD/BD combo $119.99
The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy - Extended/Theatrcial
* Exclusive steelbook collection; 4k BD/BD combo $119.99
Arrival
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $24.99
Chernobyl
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $39.99
- - -
Pitch Pefect 3 $1.99
The Nut Job $2.99
Bad Moms $3.99
Glass $3.99
Escape From Pretoria $3.99
Haunt $3.99
Green Book $3.99
Playmobil: The Movie $3.99
Finding Steve McQueen $3.99
Fifty Shades Freed $3.99
Marry Madagascar $3.99
The Fate Of The Furious $3.99
Stratton $3.99
Good Boys $4.99
Harriet $4.99
The House With A Clock In Its Wall $4.99
Hustler $4.99
Halloween (2019) $4.99
Wish Upon A Unicorn $4.99
1917 $5.99
The Invisible Man $5.99
Abominable $5.99
The Gentlemen $5.99
American Pie: Girls' Rules $5.9
The Hunt $5.99
The Turning $5.99
Cats (2019, non-winking anus edition) $5.99
The Addams Family (2019) $5.99
Yesterday $5.99
Tremors: Shieker Island $5.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
Illumination: 9 Mini-Movie Collection $2.99
Dr. Who: The Animated Collection $7.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Favorites $7.99
Pitch Perfect: 3 Movie Collection $8.99
How To Train Your Dragon: 3 Movie Collection $12.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
- - -
Ballers: Season 5 $10.99
The Righteous Gemstones: Season 1 $12.99
Curb Your Enthuasiam: Season 10 $12.99
Succession: Season 2 $12.99
This feels like their Black Friday offerings. The only one I have interest in is "Finding Steve McQueen".
