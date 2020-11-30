DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-30-20, 07:26 PM
VCI Black Friday Sale: FYI Karloff Collection Is Pressed, NOT Burned!
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro.../black-friday/

I've been looking at this for a couple years. The website says it's a MOD, I even wrote them to complain & was told they couldn't afford to press it. On the current sale, it's marked down to $5.99 (4 very obscure films), so I broke down & got it. Opened it up, & it's factory pressed!

They've also got the excellent Mr Wong Box (I have the Roan, haven't seen the VCI; but the films are excellent) for $5.99.




