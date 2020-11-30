VCI Black Friday Sale: FYI Karloff Collection Is Pressed, NOT Burned!
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
VCI Black Friday Sale: FYI Karloff Collection Is Pressed, NOT Burned!
https://www.vcientertainment.com/pro.../black-friday/
I've been looking at this for a couple years. The website says it's a MOD, I even wrote them to complain & was told they couldn't afford to press it. On the current sale, it's marked down to $5.99 (4 very obscure films), so I broke down & got it. Opened it up, & it's factory pressed!
They've also got the excellent Mr Wong Box (I have the Roan, haven't seen the VCI; but the films are excellent) for $5.99.
I've been looking at this for a couple years. The website says it's a MOD, I even wrote them to complain & was told they couldn't afford to press it. On the current sale, it's marked down to $5.99 (4 very obscure films), so I broke down & got it. Opened it up, & it's factory pressed!
They've also got the excellent Mr Wong Box (I have the Roan, haven't seen the VCI; but the films are excellent) for $5.99.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off