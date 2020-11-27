Target DVD Prices (November 29th - December 5th, 2020)

Modern Family: The Complete Series

* Exclusive store release $129.99



- - -



Harry Potter: 8 Film Collection $39.99

The Office: The Complete Series $45.00

Friends: The Complete Series $49.99



- - -



Up to 30% off select Christmas music and movies, not prices given



- - -



Saturday - December 5th only



Buy two movies (not format dependent) or two board games, get one free



- - -



Buy one get one 25% on vinyl records - includes exclusives



- - -



available 12/4



"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99

"Shawn Mendes - Wonder" exclusive vinyl color $24.99

"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





