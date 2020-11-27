DVD Talk Forum

Old 11-27-20, 07:10 AM
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,640
Target DVD Prices (November 29th - December 5th, 2020)
Modern Family: The Complete Series
* Exclusive store release $129.99

- - -

Harry Potter: 8 Film Collection $39.99
The Office: The Complete Series $45.00
Friends: The Complete Series $49.99

- - -

Up to 30% off select Christmas music and movies, not prices given

- - -

Saturday - December 5th only

Buy two movies (not format dependent) or two board games, get one free

- - -

Buy one get one 25% on vinyl records - includes exclusives

- - -

available 12/4

"The White Stripes - Greatest Hits" exclusive vinyl and slip mat set $27.99
"Shawn Mendes - Wonder" exclusive vinyl color $24.99
"Taylor Swift - Folklore" exclusive vinyl color $24.99 (available now)



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


I've spent a lot of money this Black Friday, not going to buy much more and not from this offerings.
