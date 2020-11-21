Target DVD Prices (November 22nd - 28th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (November 22nd - 28th, 2020)
Home Alone $4.00
Home Alone 2 $4.00
Trolls Holiday $4.00
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer $4.00
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town $4.00
Frosty The Snowman $4.00
The Star $4.00
Planes, Trains And Automobiles $4.00
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Elf $6.00
Scoob! $6.00
Jumanji: The Next Level $6.00
The Grinch $6.00
National Lampoon's Chrismas Vacation $6.00
Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture $6.00
Paw Patrol: Dino Rescue $6.00
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Buy two get one free on all movies (DVD/BD/4k BD), books and music. Items are shown, but no prices listed.
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Nothing for me here. At this point most folks have done their Black Friday shopping.
