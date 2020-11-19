Best Buy DVD Prices (November 17th - 19th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,631
Likes: 0
Received 11 Likes on 11 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (November 17th - 19th, 2020)
The New Mutants
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
The New Mutants $19.99
Unhinged $22.99
John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99
2067 $13.99
Death Of Me $13.99
Relic (2020) $13.99
- - -
Home Alone $3.99
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York $3.99
Gumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever $3.99
What's New Scooby-Doo Vol. 4 - Merry Scary Holiday $4.99
Christmas With The Kranks $5.99
Scooby-Doo!: 13 Spooky Tales - Holiday Chills And Thrills $6.99
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish $6.99
Home Alone: 5 Movie Collection $7.99
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 50th Anniversary $8.99
Santa's Magical Stories $9.99
The Peanuts Movie/A Charlie Brown Christmas: Double Feature $12.99
- - -
Westworld: The Complete Third Season $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $36.99
Parks And Recreation: The Complete Series $24.99
Narco: 4 Seasons Collection $17.99
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series $59.99
There you go.
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
The New Mutants $19.99
Unhinged $22.99
John Lewis: Good Trouble $12.99
2067 $13.99
Death Of Me $13.99
Relic (2020) $13.99
- - -
Home Alone $3.99
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York $3.99
Gumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever $3.99
What's New Scooby-Doo Vol. 4 - Merry Scary Holiday $4.99
Christmas With The Kranks $5.99
Scooby-Doo!: 13 Spooky Tales - Holiday Chills And Thrills $6.99
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish $6.99
Home Alone: 5 Movie Collection $7.99
A Charlie Brown Christmas: 50th Anniversary $8.99
Santa's Magical Stories $9.99
The Peanuts Movie/A Charlie Brown Christmas: Double Feature $12.99
- - -
Westworld: The Complete Third Season $29.99
Schitt's Creek: The Complete Collection $36.99
Parks And Recreation: The Complete Series $24.99
Narco: 4 Seasons Collection $17.99
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series $59.99
There you go.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off