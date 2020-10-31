DVD Talk Forum

Target DVD Prices (November 1st - 7th, 2020)

10-31-20
Target DVD Prices (November 1st - 7th, 2020)
zero movies or TV shows

- - -

Available 11/6

"Keith Urban - The Speed Of Now Part 1" exclusive vinyl $21.99
"Mariah Carey - MTV Unplugged" exclusive vinyl $19.99
"Halsey - Manic" exclusive vinyl $17.99
"Carry Underwood - My Gift" exclusive vinyl $22.99 (available now)
"Motown Christmas - 1's" exclusive vinyl $29.99 (available now)



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


There you go. Must be saving stuff for Black Friday.
