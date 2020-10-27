Best Buy DVD Prices (October 27th - 29th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 27th - 29th, 2020)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $27.99
Rambo: The Complete Steelbook Collection
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $94.99
- - -
Fatima $22.99
Weedjies: Hallowed Night $9.99
WWE: Clash Of The Champions 2020 $14.99
Last Christmas $14.99
American Scarecrow $13.99
- - -
Black Lightening: The Complete Third Season $27.99
Yup, it's a slow week.
