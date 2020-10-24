Target DVD Prices (October 25th - 31st, 2020)

Hocus Pocus $4.00

Beetlejuice $4.50

The Nightmare Before Christmas $6.50

(additional titles in store)



available 10/30



"Sam Smith - Love Goes" 2 exclusive songs $12.99



"Stevie Nicks - The 24 Karat Gold Tour" exclusive 2 disc set $13.99



"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive white vinyl with holiday card $22.99







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





It's a bland week. Have a safe and entertainment Halloween.