Target DVD Prices (October 25th - 31st, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (October 25th - 31st, 2020)
Hocus Pocus $4.00
Beetlejuice $4.50
The Nightmare Before Christmas $6.50
(additional titles in store)
- - -
available 10/30
"Sam Smith - Love Goes" 2 exclusive songs $12.99
"Stevie Nicks - The 24 Karat Gold Tour" exclusive 2 disc set $13.99
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive white vinyl with holiday card $22.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
It's a bland week. Have a safe and entertainment Halloween.
