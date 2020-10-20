DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy DVD Prices (October 20th - 23rd, 2020)
Back To The Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $64.99

- - -

Back To The Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy $22.99

The Owners $13.99

Tremors: Shrieker Island $14.99

Alone $13.99

- - -

Three Amigos $3.99
Cannonball Run $3.99
Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99
Reideen: Collection $3.99
Reideen: Collection 2 $3.99
Unlimited Psychic Squad $3.99
Honey I Shrunk The Kids $3.99
Tombstone $3.99
Cuticle Detective Inaba: Complete Collection $3.99
The Expendibles: Triple Feature Collection $3.99
Windy Tales $3.99
9 To 5: Special Edition $3.99
Galasslip $3.99
The Hateful Eight $3.99
Natural Born Killers $3.99
Inception $3.99
The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99
Neighbors $3.99
The Jetson: The Movie $3.99
Idiocracy $3.99
(additional titles on sale in store)

- - -

Vikings: Season 6, Vol 1 $19.99



It looks like that BTTF Trilogy is the same as the last re-release (DVD).
