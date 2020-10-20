Best Buy DVD Prices (October 20th - 23rd, 2020)

Back To The Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $64.99



Back To The Future: 35th Anniversary Trilogy $22.99



The Owners $13.99



Tremors: Shrieker Island $14.99



Alone $13.99



Three Amigos $3.99

Cannonball Run $3.99

Don't Tell Mom The Babysitter Is Dead $3.99

Reideen: Collection $3.99

Reideen: Collection 2 $3.99

Unlimited Psychic Squad $3.99

Honey I Shrunk The Kids $3.99

Tombstone $3.99

Cuticle Detective Inaba: Complete Collection $3.99

The Expendibles: Triple Feature Collection $3.99

Windy Tales $3.99

9 To 5: Special Edition $3.99

Galasslip $3.99

The Hateful Eight $3.99

Natural Born Killers $3.99

Inception $3.99

The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99

Neighbors $3.99

The Jetson: The Movie $3.99

Idiocracy $3.99

(additional titles on sale in store)



Vikings: Season 6, Vol 1 $19.99







It looks like that BTTF Trilogy is the same as the last re-release (DVD).