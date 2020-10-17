Target DVD Prices (October 18th - 24th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (October 18th - 24th, 2020)
Twilight: The Complete Saga
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $29.99
- - -
30% select Halloween movies and books
- - -
Vikings: Season 6, Vol 1 $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
"Eagles - Live From the Forum MMXVIII" with exclusive replica tour laminate $11.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Tremors: Shrieker Island".
