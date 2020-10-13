Best Buy DVD Prices (October 13th - 15th, 2020)

Paranoia Agent: The Complete Series

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $37.99



- - -



Doorman $13.99



Broil $14.99



Save Yourselves $19.99



Seized $13.99



Creature From Cannibal Creek $13.99



Necropolis: Legion $9.99



The Untold Story $14.99



It's Just A Game $13.99



Double Dragon $13.99



Panther Squad $9.99



The Doorman $13.99



Sci-Fi 4 Pack: The Galaxy 1 Collection $9.99



New Blood $9.99



Life's A Bitch Then You Die $11.99



My Fireplace Girl: Beauty In Black $9.99



- - -



Blade Collection: 4 Film Collection $7.99

Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99

Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $17.99



- - -



The Last Exorcist $11.99



- - -



Vikings: Season 6 Vol 1 $19.99

The Jetsons: The Complete Series $24.99

Happy Days: Seasons 1 - 6 set $34.99

House: The Complete Series $84.99







There you go.