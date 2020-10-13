Best Buy DVD Prices (October 13th - 15th, 2020)
Paranoia Agent: The Complete Series
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $37.99
Doorman $13.99
Broil $14.99
Save Yourselves $19.99
Seized $13.99
Creature From Cannibal Creek $13.99
Necropolis: Legion $9.99
The Untold Story $14.99
It's Just A Game $13.99
Double Dragon $13.99
Panther Squad $9.99
The Doorman $13.99
Sci-Fi 4 Pack: The Galaxy 1 Collection $9.99
New Blood $9.99
Life's A Bitch Then You Die $11.99
My Fireplace Girl: Beauty In Black $9.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Collection $7.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99
Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $17.99
The Last Exorcist $11.99
Vikings: Season 6 Vol 1 $19.99
The Jetsons: The Complete Series $24.99
Happy Days: Seasons 1 - 6 set $34.99
House: The Complete Series $84.99
There you go.
