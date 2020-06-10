Best Buy DVD Prices (October 6th - 8th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (October 6th - 8th, 2020)
300
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
Saving Ryan
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Interstellar
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Whiplash
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $27.99 (available now)
- - -
Save Yoursleves! $14.99
Valley Girl (remake) $22.99
The Secret Garden $22.99
The 2nd $12.99
The Tax Collector $13.99
- - -
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99
Blade Collection: 4 Film Collection $8.99
Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $17.99
- - -
Don't Tell Mom, The Babysitter's Dead $3.99
Goodfellas $3.99
Cannonball Run $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
The Expendables: Triple Feature $3.99
Blood In Blood $3.99
Colombiana $3.99
The Great Outdoors $3.99
Tombstone $3.99
Encino Man $3.99
Nine To Five - Special Edition $3.99
The Mummy (1999) $3.99
The Iron Giant $3.99
Dracual Untold $3.99
Deliverence $3.99
Cape Fear (1991) $3.99
The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99
A Simple Favor $3.99
Looper $3.99
Howard The Duck $3.99
8 Mile $3.99
Cheech And Chong's Next Movie/Born In East L.A: Double Feature
(additional titles in store)
- - -
Outlander: Season 5 $27.99
There you go.
