Best Buy DVD Prices (October 6th - 8th, 2020)

300

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



Saving Ryan

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



Interstellar

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



Whiplash

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $27.99 (available now)



- - -



Save Yoursleves! $14.99



Valley Girl (remake) $22.99



The Secret Garden $22.99



The 2nd $12.99



The Tax Collector $13.99



- - -



Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99

Blade Collection: 4 Film Collection $8.99

Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $17.99



- - -



Don't Tell Mom, The Babysitter's Dead $3.99

Goodfellas $3.99

Cannonball Run $3.99

Three Amigos $3.99

The Expendables: Triple Feature $3.99

Blood In Blood $3.99

Colombiana $3.99

The Great Outdoors $3.99

Tombstone $3.99

Encino Man $3.99

Nine To Five - Special Edition $3.99

The Mummy (1999) $3.99

The Iron Giant $3.99

Dracual Untold $3.99

Deliverence $3.99

Cape Fear (1991) $3.99

The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99

A Simple Favor $3.99

Looper $3.99

Howard The Duck $3.99

8 Mile $3.99

Cheech And Chong's Next Movie/Born In East L.A: Double Feature



(additional titles in store)



- - -



Outlander: Season 5 $27.99







There you go.