DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > DVD Bargains
Reload this Page >

Target DVD Prices (October 4th - 10th, 2020)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Bargains Post and Discuss DVD Related Bargains including DVD Clubs

Target DVD Prices (October 4th - 10th, 2020)

   
Old 10-03-20, 07:14 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,604
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 9 Posts
Target DVD Prices (October 4th - 10th, 2020)
The Secret Garden $ price on Sunday morning

Valley Girl (remake) $ price on Sunday morning

PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups - Super Pack $19.99

- - -

15% off all Disney movies

- - -

available now

"Blackpink - The Album" exclusive packaging, four versions with exclusive poster, photos and cover $22.99
"Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas" exclusive digipak $9.99



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


No listing for "Eli Roth's History Of Horror". *shrug*
JohnIan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.