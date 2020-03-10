Target DVD Prices (October 4th - 10th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (October 4th - 10th, 2020)
The Secret Garden $ price on Sunday morning
Valley Girl (remake) $ price on Sunday morning
PAW Patrol: Mighty Pups - Super Pack $19.99
- - -
15% off all Disney movies
- - -
available now
"Blackpink - The Album" exclusive packaging, four versions with exclusive poster, photos and cover $22.99
"Dolly Parton - A Holly Dolly Christmas" exclusive digipak $9.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
No listing for "Eli Roth's History Of Horror". *shrug*
