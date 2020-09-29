Best Buy DVD Prices (September 29th - October 1st, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 29th - October 1st, 2020)
Evil Dead 1 & 2
* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
Halloween (1978)
* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99
Mad Max: Fury Road
* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
- - -
The Silencing $13.99
- - -
Blade Collecton: 4 Film Favorites $8.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99
Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $14.99
- - -
Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - Season One $29.99
Stargirl: The Complete First Season $19.99
Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series (S1 - S3) $22.99
Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1 - 3 $11.99 (each)
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: The Complete Original Series $37.99
There you go.
