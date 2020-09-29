Best Buy DVD Prices (September 29th - October 1st, 2020)

Evil Dead 1 & 2

* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99



Halloween (1978)

* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



Mad Max: Fury Road

* Exclusive steel book; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



- - -



The Silencing $13.99



- - -



Blade Collecton: 4 Film Favorites $8.99

Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99

Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $14.99



- - -



Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - Season One $29.99

Stargirl: The Complete First Season $19.99

Penny Dreadful: The Complete Series (S1 - S3) $22.99

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1 - 3 $11.99 (each)

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: The Complete Original Series $37.99







