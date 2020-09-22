DVD Talk Forum

Best Buy - September 22nd - 24th, 2020

   
Best Buy - September 22nd - 24th, 2020
Whiplash
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $27.99

Full Metal Jacket
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99

Rick And Morty: Season 4
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $27.99

Flash Gordon (1980)
* Exclusive steelbook; BD only $14.99

- - -

The Secret: Dare To Dream $15.99

Let It Snow $13.99

Babyteeth $19.99

- - -

Blade Collecton: 4 Film Favorites $8.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $10.99
Police Academy: 7-Film Collection $17.99
Fast And Furious: 8 Movie Collection $34.99

- - -

Rick And Morty: Season 4 $19.99
The Legends Of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season $19.99
Park And Recreation: The Complete Series $29.99
The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99



There you go.
