Target DVD Prices (September 20th - 26th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (September 20th - 26th, 2020)
Rick And Morty: Season 4 $19.99
The Legends Of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season $17.99
- - -
Available 9/25
"Carrie Underwood - My Gift" exclusive Christmas card $12.99
"R.E.M. - Out Of Time" exclusive color vinyl $24.99
"Bellie Eilish - Don't Smile At Me" exclusive color vinyl $21.99
"Eminem - Curtain Call" exclusive color vinyl set $24.99
"Kendrick Lamar - Damn" exclusive color vinyl set $32.99
"Vince Guaraldi Trio - A Charlie Brown Christmas" exclusive color vinyl $22.99
"Imagine Dragons - Evolve" exclusive color vinyl $22.99
"Abba - Gold" exclusive color vinyl set $39.99
"The Weekend - Starboy" exclusive color vinyl set $32.99
"Weezer - Weezer" exclusive color vinyl $19.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
Not even October - now selling Christmas items. WTF happened to Halloween?
