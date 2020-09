Best Buy DVD Prices (September 15th - 17th, 2020)

Hocus Pocus

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



21/22 Jump Street: Two Movie Set

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $44.99



Goodfellas

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $22.99



Home Alone

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $27.99



A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984)

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $14.99



The Invisible Man (2020)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



47 Roin

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99



It (2017)

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD $22.99



It (1990)

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $10.99



Dunkirk

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD combo $12.99



Friday The 13th (2009)

* Exclusive steelbook; BD only $11.99



Hellboy

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $19.99



The Lego Movie 2

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99



The Lego Ninjago Movie

* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $18.99



Ocean's 8

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99



Rocketman

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $27.99



- - -



Outlander: Season Five $27.99

Killing Eve: The Complete Third Season $19.99

The Office: The Complete Series $44.99

The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99







Indeed. Enjoy.