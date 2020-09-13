Black Friday 2020

A heads up.



Couple of days back - was at my local Wal-Mart, shopping. Picked up season two of "The Terror". From what I've read, not as good as the first season. Don't have cable, a blind buy.



I spoke to one of the employee. Will there be one this year? The answer is yes. There will be some protocols taken (wasn't made clear). But they will be doing - in store Black Friday.



Which means both Best Buy and Target won't be left out and will have their own, same with Big Lots!



As usually, I'll keep up with the news and of course the titles for sale. Just wanted to share and hope they'll have a decent selection. Last year was... not that great, stuff I didn't want or already had. And what I did want as in low supply, didn't get them - "Toy Story 4" comes to mind.