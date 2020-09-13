Target DVD Prices (September 13th - 19th, 2020)
Outlander: Season Five $27.99
Killing Eve: The Complete Third Season $17.99
Jack Ryan: Season 2 $19.99
NCIS: Los Angles - Season 11 $29.99
Yellowstone: Season 2 $19.99
Modern Family: Season 11 $18.99
Watchman: Limited Series $19.99
Power: Season 5 $15.00
Saved By The Bell: The Complete Series $16.99
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air: The Complete Series $64.99
(additional TV series on sale, 25% off)
- - -
