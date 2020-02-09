Best Buy DVD Prices (September 1tst - 3rd, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (September 1tst - 3rd, 2020)
Beetlejuice
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
The Goonies
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
- - -
Z $13.99
Blood Quantum $13.99
Rogue $13.99
- - -
The Expendables 1 - 3 triple feature $3.99
9 To 5: Special Edition $3.99
Earthquake (1974) $3.99
Cheech And Chong's Next Movie/Born In East LA: Double Feature $3.99
Dracula: Untold $3.99
Cape Fear (1991) $3.99
The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99
Cannonball Run $3.99
The Iron Giant $3.99
Westworld $3.99
London Has Fallen $3.99
Howard The Duck $3.99
John Dies At The End $3.99
Forgetting Sarah Marshall $3.99
A Simple Wish $3.99
Scorpion King: Book Of Souls $3.99
Couples Retreat $3.99
Idiocracy $3.99
Three Amigos $3.99
Savages $3.99
The Outlaw Josey Wales $3.99
Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $3.99
The Hateful Eight $3.99
(additional titles on sale in store)
Look at that, "Rogue" - Megan Fox did a movie. Didn't hear anything about it until now. Yeah. Okay.
