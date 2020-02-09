Best Buy DVD Prices (September 1tst - 3rd, 2020)

Beetlejuice

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



The Goonies

* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99



- - -



Z $13.99



Blood Quantum $13.99



Rogue $13.99



- - -



The Expendables 1 - 3 triple feature $3.99

9 To 5: Special Edition $3.99

Earthquake (1974) $3.99

Cheech And Chong's Next Movie/Born In East LA: Double Feature $3.99

Dracula: Untold $3.99

Cape Fear (1991) $3.99

The Last Of The Mohicans $3.99

Cannonball Run $3.99

The Iron Giant $3.99

Westworld $3.99

London Has Fallen $3.99

Howard The Duck $3.99

John Dies At The End $3.99

Forgetting Sarah Marshall $3.99

A Simple Wish $3.99

Scorpion King: Book Of Souls $3.99

Couples Retreat $3.99

Idiocracy $3.99

Three Amigos $3.99

Savages $3.99

The Outlaw Josey Wales $3.99

Honey, I Shrunk The Kids $3.99

The Hateful Eight $3.99

(additional titles on sale in store)







Look at that, "Rogue" - Megan Fox did a movie. Didn't hear anything about it until now. Yeah. Okay.