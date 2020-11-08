Best Buy DVD Prices (August 11th - 13th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 11th - 13th, 2020)
The High Note $19.99
I Am Vengence: Retaliation $14.99
Valley Of The Gods $14.99
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: 45th Anniversary Edition $5.99
- - -
Mira, Royal Detective: On The Case $9.99
- - -
The Blacklist: Season 7 $27.99
Castle Rock: Season 1 or 2 $19.99 (each)
Hawaii Five-O: Final Season $29.99
There you go.
There you go.
