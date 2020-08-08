Target DVD Prices (August 9th - 15th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,572
Likes: 0
Received 7 Likes on 7 Posts
Target DVD Prices (August 9th - 15th, 2020)
The High Note $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Buy one get one 25% off on "all vinyl in store" including store exclusives
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
This is getting really poor. Can't say if this is deliberate or the fall out of the virus; media is slowing to a crawl.
- - -
Buy one get one 25% off on "all vinyl in store" including store exclusives
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
This is getting really poor. Can't say if this is deliberate or the fall out of the virus; media is slowing to a crawl.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off