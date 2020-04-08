Best Buy DVD Prices (August 4th - 6th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (August 4th - 6th, 2020)
Inception
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $29.99
The Town
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $24.99
- - -
Blade Collection: 4 Film Collection $7.99
Final Destination: 5 Film Collection $9.99
- - -
His Dark Materials: The Complete First Season $19.99
Jack Ryan: Season Two $17.99
Tales From The Cypt: The Complete Series $67.99
Doctor Who: The Peter Capaldi Collection $19.99
Doctor Who: The Christopher Eccleston And David Tennant Collection $19.99
Doctor Who: The Matt Smith Collection $17.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $59.99
There you go.
