Best Buy DVD Prices (June 1st - 3rd, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,536
Likes: 0
Received 5 Likes on 5 Posts
Best Buy DVD Prices (June 1st - 3rd, 2020)
Watchmen: HBO Limited Series
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $34.99
Flash Gordon (1980)
* Exclusive steelbook; BD only $14.99
Jaws
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $24.99
Apollo 13
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
- - -
Watchmen: HBO Limited Series $29.99
Harely Quinn: The Complete First Season $17.99
Narcos: 4 Seasons Collection $19.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series $75.99
The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $54.99
There you go.
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DC combo $34.99
Flash Gordon (1980)
* Exclusive steelbook; BD only $14.99
Jaws
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/DC combo $24.99
Apollo 13
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD combo $19.99
- - -
Watchmen: HBO Limited Series $29.99
Harely Quinn: The Complete First Season $17.99
Narcos: 4 Seasons Collection $19.99
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
Breaking Bad: The Complete Series $75.99
The Three Stooges: The Ultimate Collection $54.99
There you go.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off