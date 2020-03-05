DVD Talk Forum

WTS Used & New DVD (Movies) [Part 1]

   
Old 05-03-20, 09:00 AM
  #1  
New Member
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: May 2020
Posts: 1
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
WTS Used & New DVD (Movies) [Part 1]
Selling the following used DVD movies at very cheap [email protected] S$5 each
1. The Passion of the Christ
2. Nikita
3. Hot Shots! Part Deux
4. Pulp Fiction
5. National Treasure
6. Platoon (Special ed.)
7. Behind Enemy Lines
8. Apocalypse Now Redux
9. lock,stock and Two Smoking Barrels
10. Vampire Hunter D Bloodlust (Anime)


Selling the following used DVD movies at S$15 each
1. Matrix Revolutions (2-disc widescreen ed.)
2. Love Actually
3. True Romance - Unrated Director's cut (2-disc special ed.)
4. Legend (2-disc Ultimate ed.)
5. Predator (2-disc Collector's ed.)
6. Se7en (2-disc Platinum series)

Selling the following New DVD movies at S$10 each
1. Midnight Run
2. Bandits Special ed.
3. Show Girls

Selling the following New DVD movies at Special Prices
1. Die Hard (The Ultimate Collection)
2. The Amityville Horror Collection (The Amityville Horror/ The Amityville Horror II: The Possession/ The Amityville Horror III: The Demon/ Bonus Disc - Amityville Confidential)
3. Wild Things Trilogy


Interested Parties, whatsapp Roger @ 65 81113598
Location: Singapore
