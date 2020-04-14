Best Buy DVD Prices (April 14th - 16th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (April 14th - 16th, 2020)
Underwater $19.99
Haven $9.99
Amazons Vs. Supermen $9.99
Final Kill $11.99
Raiga: God Of The Monsters $13.99
Cattle Annie And Little Britches $13.99
WWE: Elimination Chamber $14.99
Just Mercy $22.99
- - -
Dr. Dolittle: 4 Pack $9.99
Clint Eastwood Collection $9.99
Die Hard: Ultimate Collection $9.99
- - -
Criminal Minds: The Final Season $29.99
Criminal Minds: The Complete Series $159.99
Dr. Who: The Matt Smith Collection $19.99
Voltron: Defender Of The Universe - Complete Original Series $34.99
She-Ra: Princess Of Power - The Complete Original Series $34.99
He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: The Complete Original Series $34.99
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Classic Series Collection $34.99
Into The Badlands: The Complete Collection $34.99
This is new news to me; "Into The Badlands" only lasted three seasons. I need to pick up S3.
