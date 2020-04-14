Best Buy DVD Prices (April 14th - 16th, 2020)

Underwater $19.99



Haven $9.99



Amazons Vs. Supermen $9.99



Final Kill $11.99



Raiga: God Of The Monsters $13.99



Cattle Annie And Little Britches $13.99



WWE: Elimination Chamber $14.99



Just Mercy $22.99



- - -



Dr. Dolittle: 4 Pack $9.99

Clint Eastwood Collection $9.99

Die Hard: Ultimate Collection $9.99



- - -



Criminal Minds: The Final Season $29.99

Criminal Minds: The Complete Series $159.99

Dr. Who: The Matt Smith Collection $19.99

Voltron: Defender Of The Universe - Complete Original Series $34.99

She-Ra: Princess Of Power - The Complete Original Series $34.99

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: The Complete Original Series $34.99

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Complete Classic Series Collection $34.99

Into The Badlands: The Complete Collection $34.99







This is new news to me; "Into The Badlands" only lasted three seasons. I need to pick up S3.