Best Buy DVD Prices (April 7th - 9th, 2020)
Best Buy DVD Prices (April 7th - 9th, 2020)
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (available now)
* Exclusive steelbook; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Star War: The Skywalker Saga (available now)
* Exclusive store release; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $249.99
- - -
Little Women (remake) $22.99
Dr. Dolittle (remake) $22.99
Escape From Pretoria $17.99
Cats $22.99
- - -
The Sandlot Tripe Feature $9.99
Dr. Dolittle 4-Park $9.99
Trolls: Happy Place Collection $17.99
- - -
Thundercats: The Complete Series $34.99
