DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Shopping Discussions > DVD Bargains
Reload this Page >

Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Bargains Post and Discuss DVD Related Bargains including DVD Clubs

Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)

   
Old 04-04-20, 07:42 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,506
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)
Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker (available now)
* Exclusive packaging, gallery book and bonus content; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

- - -

Little Women (remake) $ price on Sunday morning
Dr. Dolittle (remake) $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

Peter Rabbit
The Lorax
Pups Save The Bunnies
(price unknown; $8.99 or $9.99 each)
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)

- - -

Yesterday $10.00
Detective Pikachu $10.00
Abominable $10.00
Spider-Man Far From Home $10.00
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)

- - -

Spies In Disquise $15.00
Frozen II $15.00
Toy Story $15.00
Toy Story 4 $15.00
Ralph Breaks The Internet $15.00
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $15.00
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)

- - -

"Halsey - Manic" with exclusive track and voice memo $13.99 (available now)
"Justin Bieber - Changes" exclusive poster $11.99



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


I don't see anything I want.
JohnIan is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Bargains

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.