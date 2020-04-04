Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)

Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker (available now)

* Exclusive packaging, gallery book and bonus content; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Little Women (remake) $ price on Sunday morning

Dr. Dolittle (remake) $ price on Sunday morning



Peter Rabbit

The Lorax

Pups Save The Bunnies

(price unknown; $8.99 or $9.99 each)

(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)



Yesterday $10.00

Detective Pikachu $10.00

Abominable $10.00

Spider-Man Far From Home $10.00

(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)



Spies In Disquise $15.00

Frozen II $15.00

Toy Story $15.00

Toy Story 4 $15.00

Ralph Breaks The Internet $15.00

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $15.00

(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)



"Halsey - Manic" with exclusive track and voice memo $13.99 (available now)

"Justin Bieber - Changes" exclusive poster $11.99







