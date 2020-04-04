Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,506
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Target DVD Prices (April 5th - 11th, 2020)
Star Wars - The Rise Of The Skywalker (available now)
* Exclusive packaging, gallery book and bonus content; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
- - -
Little Women (remake) $ price on Sunday morning
Dr. Dolittle (remake) $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Peter Rabbit
The Lorax
Pups Save The Bunnies
(price unknown; $8.99 or $9.99 each)
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)
- - -
Yesterday $10.00
Detective Pikachu $10.00
Abominable $10.00
Spider-Man Far From Home $10.00
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)
- - -
Spies In Disquise $15.00
Frozen II $15.00
Toy Story $15.00
Toy Story 4 $15.00
Ralph Breaks The Internet $15.00
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil $15.00
(more titles availble at stores; buy two get one free - must be on the same receipt)
- - -
"Halsey - Manic" with exclusive track and voice memo $13.99 (available now)
"Justin Bieber - Changes" exclusive poster $11.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I don't see anything I want.
