Target DVD Prices (March 15th - 21st, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (March 15th - 21st, 2020)
Superman: Red Son
* Exclusive steelbook; BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Richard Jewell $ price on Sunday morning
Superman: Red Son $ price on Sunday morning
Jumanji: The Next Level $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
CD available 3/20
"Niall Horan - Heartbreak Weather" with 2 exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
"Justin Bieber - Changes" with exclusive poster $11.99 (availble now)
vinyl sale - 20% off - BOGO
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
There you go. Nothing for me this week.
