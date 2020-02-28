Target DVD Prices (March 1st - 7th, 2020)
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2006
Posts: 3,485
Likes: 0
Received 2 Likes on 2 Posts
Target DVD Prices (March 1st - 7th, 2020)
Paymobil: The Movie $14.99
Queen & Slim $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
Dr. Seuss' Cat In The Hat $6.00
Dr. Seuss' Green Eggs And Ham $6.00
Dr. Seuss' Horton's Here's A Who $6.00
- - -
Titans: The Complete Second Season $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
CD available 03/6
"Lauv - How I'm Feeling" exclusive stickers $12.99
"Mandy Moore - Silver Landings" with two exclusive bonus tracks $12.99
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
This is a whole lot nothin'. I'm fairly certain I've flushed down more items than these offerings.
