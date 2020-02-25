Second Spin closing?
I use Second Spin a lot for used stuff. I saw this tonight and now I'm worried. I can't find any info about them possibly closing but this sounds like a sign of them closing shop for good. Anyone have an info?
Re: Second Spin closing?
Yes, that doesn't sound good since the wording would certainly seem indicate it's a permanent decision.
I just logged in for the first time in forever. I've always had good experiences with them, though I haven't made a purchase since 2017. I took a stroll down memory lane looking through my order history going back to 2009.
