Target DVD Prices (February 23rd - 29th, 2020)

   
  #1  
Target DVD Prices (February 23rd - 29th, 2020)
Frozen II
* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99

Knives Out
* Exclusive unpublished novel (unsure if its with the release or a digital download); BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99

- - -

Frozen II $ price on Sunday morning

Knives Out $ price on Sunday morning

- - -

CD available 02/28

"James Taylor - American Standard" with exclusive photo print $11.99

"Lana Del Ray - Born To Die" exclusive red vinyl release $21.99 (available now)



Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.


I'm still waiting for season three of "Stranger Things" exclusive to come out. Nothing for me this week.
