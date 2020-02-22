Target DVD Prices (February 23rd - 29th, 2020)
Target DVD Prices (February 23rd - 29th, 2020)
Frozen II
* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99
Knives Out
* Exclusive unpublished novel (unsure if its with the release or a digital download); BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99
- - -
Frozen II $ price on Sunday morning
Knives Out $ price on Sunday morning
- - -
CD available 02/28
"James Taylor - American Standard" with exclusive photo print $11.99
"Lana Del Ray - Born To Die" exclusive red vinyl release $21.99 (available now)
Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.
I'm still waiting for season three of "Stranger Things" exclusive to come out. Nothing for me this week.
