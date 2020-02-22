Target DVD Prices (February 23rd - 29th, 2020)

Frozen II

* Exclusive photo book packaging; 4k BD/BD/DC combo $34.99



Knives Out

* Exclusive unpublished novel (unsure if its with the release or a digital download); BD/DVD/DC combo $19.99



- - -



Frozen II $ price on Sunday morning



Knives Out $ price on Sunday morning



- - -



CD available 02/28



"James Taylor - American Standard" with exclusive photo print $11.99



"Lana Del Ray - Born To Die" exclusive red vinyl release $21.99 (available now)







Information from The Couponing Couple dot com.





I'm still waiting for season three of "Stranger Things" exclusive to come out. Nothing for me this week.